Ethically sourced, really?

If you read the story on page 18 about former agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack's speech at the AgInnovation Summit 2.0, he talks about companies using misleading food labels and that those in the ag industry shouldn't be turning against each other.

When I read that I was reminded of a couple of press releases I received. One was about an egg producer who was going totally cage free and, of course their eggs are organic.

No matter how well you treat chickens, at some point you have to kill them. But the news release doesn't say what they do with those chickens when they can no longer produce.

And, who doesn't produce organic eggs? Really!

The next press release I got really made my blood boil. And, if you are a food producer, yours should be boiling too.

The release was from a company that processes meat and salmon that is "ethically sourced."

Does that mean that everyone else produces unethically sourced meat?

The company co-founder said they created the company to "connect farmers and consumers transparently."

"Unlike our competitors, we work with farms that raise animals outdoors in pastures or forests where they are happiest and healthiest," the press release said.

Then at the end of the release they remind customers that they offer lamb. What, they kill lambs? That's no way to treat a baby animal and what about the poor ewe who is left to mourn.

And, what's up with the words ethically sourced?

Those words typically are used by coffee bean growers and diamond miners, who want consumers to know that they don't use slave labor or their military, to take over small countries, in order to supply their products.

OK, I may be a little sarcastic, but this is serious people. We also need to make sure these claims that food companies are making are true.❖