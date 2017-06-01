Got Talent in Cowboy Land | TheFencePost.com

Got Talent in Cowboy Land
June 1, 2017
Got Talent shows are popping up everywhere including small towns Out West in Cowboy Land. Here's what happened at a recent Cowboy Got Talent show at the local high school.
From stage left strolled Joe, garbed in quintessential cowboy gear including tall hat, shiny, plate-sized silver buckle, and spurs on his bootheels. He carried a guitar. From stage right strolled Jane, garbed in similar western attire. She carried a mandolin. While picking their instruments and exchanging flirtatious looks, they alternated warbling the following lyrics to the tune: Salty Dog Blues.
Joe
Sittin' round the fire with the cowboy blues
Playin' my song and thinkin' of you
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Chorus
Let me be your Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Jane
Sittin' round the fire with the cowgirl blues
Thinkin' bout the cowboys I once knew
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
Chorus
You can be my Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
Joe
Now look here, Cowgirl, I see you
Skin-tight jeans and fancy boots
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Let me be your Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Jane
Now look here, Cowboy, you're a hoot
Ridin' your horse and lookin' so cute
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
You can be my Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
Joe
I was down in the sagebrush settin' on a log
Dreamin' of a cowgirl and my mind in a fog
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Let me be your Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Jane
I was ridin' my pony in the pale moonlight
Thinkin' of a cowboy as the stars shone bright
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
You can be my Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all
Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
Joe
I took one gander and I fell so hard
Lost my heart when I dropped my guard
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Let me be your Salty Dog
Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all
Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Joe and Jane together:
We fell for each other and now we're one
Ridin' the ranges and havin' fun
Sweetheart, we're each one a Salty Dog
Alternately: (while gazing at one another)
Joe: Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog
Jane: Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog
Both: Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog….
Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog…
Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog…
As the last notes faded away, J and J stepped back from the microphones, clasped hands and bowed.
Results: Joe and Jane won first place in the Cowboy Got Talent show. ❖
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Facebook enforces ban on selling animals, sending ripples through the ag community
- Kangaroos in Wyoming?!
- U.S. Sugar beet, cane growers soured by Mexico’s actions but China has now entered the ring
- Nebraska high school rodeo athletes are valedictorians, salutatorians
- Beef producers need to find ways to tell consumers their story