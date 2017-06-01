Got Talent in Cowboy Land | TheFencePost.com

Got Talent shows are popping up everywhere including small towns Out West in Cowboy Land. Here's what happened at a recent Cowboy Got Talent show at the local high school.

From stage left strolled Joe, garbed in quintessential cowboy gear including tall hat, shiny, plate-sized silver buckle, and spurs on his bootheels. He carried a guitar. From stage right strolled Jane, garbed in similar western attire. She carried a mandolin. While picking their instruments and exchanging flirtatious looks, they alternated warbling the following lyrics to the tune: Salty Dog Blues.

Joe

Sittin' round the fire with the cowboy blues

Playin' my song and thinkin' of you

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Chorus

Let me be your Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Jane

Sittin' round the fire with the cowgirl blues

Thinkin' bout the cowboys I once knew

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

Chorus

You can be my Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

Joe

Now look here, Cowgirl, I see you

Skin-tight jeans and fancy boots

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Let me be your Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Jane

Now look here, Cowboy, you're a hoot

Ridin' your horse and lookin' so cute

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

You can be my Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

Joe

I was down in the sagebrush settin' on a log

Dreamin' of a cowgirl and my mind in a fog

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Let me be your Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Jane

I was ridin' my pony in the pale moonlight

Thinkin' of a cowboy as the stars shone bright

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

You can be my Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowgirl has it all

Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

Joe

I took one gander and I fell so hard

Lost my heart when I dropped my guard

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Let me be your Salty Dog

Cuz I'm the cowboy has it all

Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Joe and Jane together:

We fell for each other and now we're one

Ridin' the ranges and havin' fun

Sweetheart, we're each one a Salty Dog

Alternately: (while gazing at one another)

Joe: Cowgirl, let me be your Salty Dog

Jane: Cowboy, you can be my Salty Dog

Both: Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog….

Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog…

Sweetheart, I will be your Salty Dog…

As the last notes faded away, J and J stepped back from the microphones, clasped hands and bowed.

Results: Joe and Jane won first place in the Cowboy Got Talent show. ❖