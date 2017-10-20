Hanks: A reason to appreciate music

Gentle readers, there is not a day that goes by that you don't hear some type or several types of music. Music has always been with us.

Of course, I wasn't there but I can see that old cave man beating a rib bone of some type of dinosaur against the wall of the cave or whackin' two bones together to make music of some kind.

I don't know of any culture ever that music wasn't a major part of their "living".

As for me, man, I gotta' tell ya, Charlie Brown, I love all types of music. Well, maybe I was a little ambitious there, I don't like rap music at all and I see it creeping into country music more and more.

“Music is universal in every country in every culture and I believe music makes the world go round.”

I have always liked to sing. There has been one little problem with that. It is a fact I can carry a tune, I just can't seem to unload it in the right way.

I joined the choir in college, No. 1 because it was an easy credit, and I wanted to sing better and there were of course, some "cuties" available.

Later I would find myself in the church choir because I felt obligated and I wanted to support the music ministry. I have played a guitar since I was 15 and have a photo of me and "Little Carl" (forget his last name). performing on stage at the local high school and I was trying to sing Brown Eyed Handsome Man while Carl backed me up with his guitar.

My dad used to come to the door of my brother's and my room while Elvis, or Carl Perkins, or Buddy Holly was on the radio and he would get the biggest grin on his face.

I can see him now, my handsome daddy with his head tilted to one side and his eyes almost closed doing a little flat-footed dance step.

Mom could play the piano a little bit but we didn't have one. If we had one I would almost bet you that I would be a piano player as well.

I like to get on YouTube and watch videos of good guitar players and learn more and more from that experience.

Just yesterday I was watching "fiddle lessons for beginners," the fiddle being my favorite instrument. I have never played one but am considering putting that on my bucket list.

I was playing a little backup music on my guitar when all of a sudden a spider appeared right in front of me. He had dropped down from the ceiling and asked me if I could play "Wild Wood Flower" for him.

I told him I would, I laid my guitar down and began to clap for the spider.

Unfortunately he got caught in between my claps and got smashed. Go figure!

I love Irish folk music, even jingles you hear on the "telly" advertising some product or service will make me start humming or whistling that tune at a later time.

That's the whole point. Music is used to "jump start" you into doing something or buying something that maybe you hadn't thought of buying or doing.

I really never liked having to go to musicals in the movies but I always enjoyed the music. It can be jazz, rock, country and western, folk, or whatever and I'll like all of it or parts of it. But not rap. To me that's crap!

I like to watch the young folks on dance night and concentrate on the ones that have music in their bones. It's usually the girls and that works for me!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember PETA, the old steer said he would rather be ropin' than be in a can of chili! I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖