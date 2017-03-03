Hanks: Climate change, real or not? | TheFencePost.com

We hear a lot about climate change these days. Actually, I am growing a little weary of it all. The gloom and doom folks are in a panic these days and our last president declared climate change (global warming) to be the biggest threat that we as a civilization will have to face in the years to come.

Personally, I believe that climate change occurs. But are we responsible for the changes that happen?

Gentle readers, I would say that China and India put a lot of crap in the air and that sure could make a small difference in the heating of our planet.

There is one group of folks like Owl Gore that will tell you that 97 percent of climate scientist will agree that global warming is manmade.

I ain't buying that at all. The earth has always cooled and heated long before man got so industrious in his endeavors at whatever! Even the panic-stricken folks project that the earth may warm by .05 degrees in another 10 years. WHOA!

Stand back Charlie Brown, that is an earth-shattering piece of knowledge. Right? In fact, the earth may warm by a little over 7 degrees in the next 100 years. We really could use that seven degrees this coming week and help us break out of this cold spell we have had recently.

The global warming folks will tell you when it's 28 degrees below zero and snow banks are 10 to 15 feet high in Buffalo, N.Y., that global warming caused it. Global warming causes everything to change. You did know that, right?

There is another group of scientists that will tell you (according to Rush Limbaugh) that the idea that manmade global warming is much to do about nothing. Do you remember carbon credits? Yeah well, you could buy these carbon credits for your manufacturing company and it would be okay to go ahead and put a little carbon in the air as long as you have paid someone you don't know that gave you permission.

Here is the deal the way I have diced it up. If you are sure that man causes global warming, just park your car.

Yep, that's what I said. PARK YOUR CAR and go to work on a bicycle or a skateboard and quit putting those carbon deposits in our atmosphere! Don't fire up that grill or that lawn mower this summer and for God's sake don't hook up that camper and go to the mountains for recreation or a much-needed vacation. I mean in my mind that's the only way you can wisely participate in saving the planet. DO YOUR PART!

Now I know and you know that you ain't gonna' do that. You can't and survive.

You would like for the farmers to not fire up those diesel trucks and tractors to produce the food you consume. We can't have the railways and 18-wheelers hauling goods and services across America until you realize you can't find what you want to purchase when and where you want to purchase it.

Everything is relevant. Common sense fails too many of us at times as we'd just rather panic and believe every gloom and doom report on the six o'clock news.

If you want to make a difference, go to China and protest and raise heck about what they are doing. Of course you may choke to death on the foul air or you may spend some time in prison.

I reckon that I'm just too old to worry about it. I'll let you do that if you choose. I recommend that if you are in the camp of the gloom and doom crowd just try getting a grip, use a little common sense and see what happens in years to come.

Or you could park that car, get the kid's skateboard or the bicycle out and "walk the walk" if you are gonna' "talk the talk".

Remember most scientists will tell you whatever they have been sponsored or "paid by a grant" to tell you. That's what we've come to in this country.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, lay behind the log and keep yer powder dry and I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖