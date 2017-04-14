Hanks: Cute stories concerning marriage | TheFencePost.com

How is your marriage or relationship going Buckwheat? Just askin'.

If you have ever been present when I was entertaining, you may have heard this story once before.

A couple goes in for counseling at the wife's request concerning their present relationship. The doc takes the woman aside in another room and visits with her for 20 minutes. He repeats the same process with the husband. Then they all sit down on a couch with the doc between the couple.

He addresses the husband with this. "Sir, it appears to me that after 23 years of marriage you don't even have a clue about your wife. You don't know what her hopes and dreams are and have always been. You seem to be centered on what you want and need without giving one single thought to your precious wife here. She has tried to reach out to you but to no avail."

With that he turns to the woman, grabs her up and puts a wet sloppy lip lock on her. She is surprised and shocked but seemed to have enjoyed the experience.

"That sir, is exactly what your wife needs at least three times a week!" the Doc blurted out.

"Is that your expert opinion?" muses the husband.

"Yes it is. I have been a counselor for over 40 years and that's my EXPERT OPINION!"

"Well, sir, that being the case I'll bring her by on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Man, I hope your marriage is doin' better than that!

Here's another: A husband and wife are out driving through the country on a Sunday afternoon. He suddenly feels an urgent need to tell his wife of many, many years that he has always considered her to be hard-headed, stubborn, unwilling to compromise and that she might even be a wee bit SLOW!

Just at that moment when he has dumped on her they are passing by a pasture full of mules. Ole hubby, gentle readers, glances at the mules, turns to his wife and asks, "relatives of yours?"

She stares straight ahead without any emotion and replies, "YEP, INLAWS!" So there you have it, the back and forth, the unmasked emotion that suddenly presents itself unexpectedly.

One lady said, "if you want your husband in a committed relationship, put him in an institution.

Sorry guys, I am picking on us fellers a little too much in this column but sometimes we need it. I Know of married couples that have been married FOREVER and yet they still seem to be much in love and enjoy their spouses as much as ever.

Little Miss Martha and I had a good marriage the way I remember it, however now that she is gone I also remember things I did and said that I shouldn't have said or done.

As Easter has just passed I would encourage you to consider new beginnings if you need them in your relationships. You just don't really know sometimes the value of what you have until you don't have it any more.

I do hope you are well, live with someone who truly loves you and visa versa and are excited about your future.

If not, you may have to put more effort into the things that will make your relationship worth having.

Man, I just had a thought, I may be the very last person to be giving anyone advice on relationships. Heck, I don't even have a girlfriend. Not really lookin' girls, just sayin'.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, put a sloppy lip lock on your sweetheart and if he's not there, put one on your husband! Just kiddin', I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖