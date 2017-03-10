Hanks: Early signs of Spring | TheFencePost.com

I'm trying to convince myself gentle readers, that we may have an early spring. When you receive this column, the first day of spring will be only a week away.

I have seen several robins starting to hang around and a few sparrows are starting to build nests in their usual places. That's a sign of spring, right? My ponies are losing their winter hair and there are a few sprigs of green grass beginning to peek out and look around.

March and April are usually our snowiest months here in Colorado so I expect more snow. We have had a ton of snow up in the mountains but not so much here on the prairie. Those later snows are usually very wet and heavy with lots and lots of moisture so "let 'er rip."

My place is very dry. I did drag out a couple of water hoses two weeks back to water my trees. I hate to lose a tree at any time and mine have reached a point where they are indeed TREES!

I would much rather see a good rain and see water flowing down Coal Creek again. That always seems to lift my spirits when winter starts to wind down and the coat you put on in the morning is not your heaviest.

I see a few baby calves bouncing around in various pastures when I am out and about. There is nothing better to watch on a spring day when the sun is out and those babies have had their breakfast and then they break into a full out run around and through the herd.

It makes me just want to jump the fence and take off running with them. Well, it's a little too far down the trail for me to even think about jumping over anything but maybe a blade of grass. And even then I might get tripped up.

I got out of bed the other night to go to the bathroom, lost my balance and went head first into the dresser. Fortunately my head missed the dresser but the top part of my shoulder made full contact and skinned me up pretty good.

I laid there for a moment to take inventory and see if I was indeed hurt badly enough to be concerned. For some reason those television commercials of those old women (most younger than me) laying in the floor hollering "help, help … I've fallen and I can't get up" ran through my head!

I got tickled, caught myself giggling a little bit so I got up and went to the bathroom to check myself out.

The point is that I'm not the spring chicken I used to be and that was the first time I have ever fallen unexpectedly. EVER!

The winters do seem to be a little more difficult for me than in the past or at least I have fallen prey to that thought process. Selling out and moving to town is not an option because I would be so bored and restless. I would not do well at all without my ponies and chores to do here.

So here I am looking forward to warmer days with some showers, flowers, lots of green grass and not too many flies.

Did you hear about the woman who found her husband wandering around the kitchen with a fly swatter?

She asked, "What are you doing?"

"I'm hunting flies," he replied.

"Have you killed any?" she wondered.

"Yep, I've killed two males and three females!"

"Now how would you know what sex they were?" she wanted to know.

"The two males were on a beer can and the three females were on the phone!" That's kinda' cute don't ya think?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, be happy, be frisky and most of all be helpful and I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖