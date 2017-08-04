Hanks: It’s best to “Laff” | TheFencePost.com

Gentle readers, we all know it's always best if you can find humor in situations that are sometimes awkward.

Let me give you a couple of recent examples. Here I am sitting in the waiting room (large) at the eye clinic. There was at best six to seven other folks scattered around.

I noticed a feller some distance away kept looking in my direction as if he knew me. A few minutes later, I think it must have been his mother, a little whisper of a woman all bent over her walker appeared out of the back and she was wearing those dark wrap around glasses.

They began talking and looking again in my direction and sure enough, you guessed it, here they come. I kept reading a magazine as if I wasn't aware of what they were doing.

“Pullquote text

I ain't makin' this up.

Recommended Stories For You

This little old lady stopped her walker about a foot from my knee and leaned in to within six inches of my face and quipped, "Nope, it ain't him!"

The feller said, "I told ya I didn't think it was him." He gave me an apologetic look and said, "sorry". I smiled and replied, "That's okay folks, I am always being mistaken for Brad Pitt."

She said as she turned away, "Nope, you ain't him either." I had to chuckle a bit.

Soooo, I see a nurse and she does some computer stuff and checks on my vision and places me in a small waiting room until the doc is ready. There is this couple about my age sitting there.

I was wearing a nice Harley-Davidson short sleeve shirt and above one pocket was the HARLEY DAVIDSON name.

This feller looks up at me and says, "WELL, HELLO MR. HARLEY DAVIDSON." I gave him a glance and softly said, "good morning."

"WHERE DO YOU LIVE?" I am getting a little irritated by his brashness by now. I told him where I lived and picked up a magazine.

"WHO IS YOUR DOCTOR"? he asked.

"Dr. Cheney," I replied.

"DID YOU SEE HER REACTION WHEN HER DAD LAUNCHED THAT NEW SHIP"? he asked.

Confused I just looked at him as if he just had a couple of screws fall out of his head.

His wife said, "He's talking about Dick Cheney."

"Oh, I don't think this lady is kin to Mr. Cheney," and that was the end of the conversation as a nurse appeared to take him to see his doc. That's almost too funny in my books.

Of course I am a cartoonist and I may observe situations like that differently than you would.

I heard a lady comic say, "these kids today need to get their heads out of their apps and look around every now and then. How clever is that?

Here's a couple of cute bumper stickers:

"HONK IF YOU LOVE PEACE AND QUIET!"

"Pardon my driving I am loading my pistol!"

"You can't have everything … where would you put it?"

And the last, "A flashlight is a container to hold dead batteries!"

I would like to give a shout out to a couple of Fence Post advertisers. I just bought a tractor from Legacy Tractors in Fort Collins, Colo., and what nice folks they are.

Also, I have agreed to having a large building built from Vap Construction from Atwood, Kan. They have super good pricing on their buildings.

While I'm at it, I'll toss in a plug for Mad Jack's "Hoots" cowboy cartoon calendars for 2018. They are here and ready to ship.

Send a check or money order to Jack Hanks, P.O. Box 825, Wellington, Co. 80549. $10.00 for a signed, postage paid to your mailbox and $9.00 for additional calendars. Thanks to you who have already purchased yours.

Stay tuned, pull your head out of your app once in a while and look around, and I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖