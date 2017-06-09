Hanks: Raggedy Ann and Ralph Lauren | TheFencePost.com

Raggedy Ann was the project of a feller from back in 1880 until 1938. I didn't know the little darlin' was quite that old.

I always figured she was a product of the "depression years" so little kids wouldn't feel so bad about not having decent clothes to wear.

Well, Raggedy Ann had to have a playmate of course, so we got Raggedy Andy so she wouldn't feel so alone. I don't know that for a fact gentle readers, I'm just makin' assumptions here. Right about now we need to throw Alan Jackson, country singer, in the mix to better make my point.

I think the ripped up blue jeans started with him. Remember how he would come out in that buckskin jacket with fringe and be wearing those jeans all ripped up? He started a trend, in my opinion, of folks of means appearing to be willing to present themselves with a "Raggedy Ann, Raggedy Andy" look.

It was just sort of in your face, "I can wear whatever I darn well please in public when I darn well please and am not too proud to look "raggedy".

First let me preface this by saying, I like Ralph Lauren. I met him on a few occasions when we lived in Ridgway, Colo., and liked him as a person. He has a beautiful ranch there and it is well-appointed to say the least. I have known his ranch manager and family for over 30 years and I can tell you they are stellar folks!

I recently viewed a YouTube video of a visit Oprah Winfrey made to Lauren's ranch on her way to Telluride, Colo.

As she arrived with her camera crew, we find Lauren in the corral riding one of his horses around and around. I know Mr. Lauren is not a real cowboy, but by golly if he wants to pretend to be one when on the ranch, I say "go for it."

Lauren rides up to the fence where Oprah is and dismounts to greet her. He looks, I swear, as if he had just been drug through the branding fire. His tattered, crumpled hat was no match for his dirty wrinkled shirt and jeans.

One would think he was just one of the cowboy crew that had had a bad experience with "mad cow disease!"

Mr. Lauren can dress and act however he chooses on his ranch. I am of the opinion that folks that have acquired a lot in their respective careers are entitled to dress any way they choose.

A lot of them, it appears to me, especially those in the entertainment field, feel the need to look homeless. They need to get down and dirty and wrestle with poverty even if it's just "play like!"

You hardly ever see a celebrity in People Magazine (at the doctor's office) that aren't wearing ripped up clothes. That is if they are wearing any clothes at all.

It's gotten to the point now where you can actually purchase jeans that appear to be caked in dirt for, get this. Are you ready? $425! I ain't makin' that up.

Lately, there are those sneakers that have been cut and ripped and look like something the puppy got hold of for only $1,400!

Boy, Charlie Brown, where's little Pig Pen when you need him to promote this new type of apparel? Crazy huh?

I suspect there is a little guilt trip with some of these folks that have so much. Realizing that they are way up on the food chain, they just want to let us know that really down deep they are just like us and don't have to look spectacular all the time.

Who knows? Just sayin'… Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and for goodness sake wear some decent clothes when you present yourself to the rest of us! I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖