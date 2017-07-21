Hanks: Summertime Blues | TheFencePost.com

I can distinctly remember a few months ago when I was whining about the cold, miserable weather. Man how I wished we could just have some of those good ol' hot summer days. Well, gentle readers, ya know where this is going.

Here I am whining and I am so ashamed of myself. Really, I am.

Now, if we had seen any measurable rain in the past few weeks I wouldn't mind the hot days so much. No rain, dry grass, lots of weeds makes Jack a dull boy. Not only dull, but much the whiner.

Of course it doesn't do any good to whine as one old Texas cowman said, "It'll rain when the droughts over." I ain't havin' a drought but without some rain soon it will appear as if we're havin' one.

Now Cheyenne Frontier Days is just around the corner. In fact, by the time you get this it will have already started and it almost ALWAYS RAINS ON THE ONO when Frontier Days is in full swing. I have that to look forward to.

Today is a Sunday and I don't attend church anymore. I do like to take time to catch a couple of services on the "telly" that I enjoy watching. There have been times I have watched as many as five and that's a lot of television church going.

Mostly that happens in the winter when I am not motivated to do much outside but take care of the ponies, split and haul firewood and do the household chores. I had a good bit of work lined up for me this morning when I got up so I got busy doing those things I needed to do.

I had to deliver some calendars to a lady, buy some groceries and pull the battery out of my tractor in order to replace it tomorrow with a new one. I needed to write this column as I have a pretty full day tomorrow.

Yep, back to the dentist, check on some business down in "the old country" (Texas). It's almost a full day just to keep the water tubs filled for the heifers and my horses. Man, they are drinking a lot of water.

I always have to fill the tubs twice and sometimes three times. Early in the summer when we had some RAIN, the creek took on lots of water and I didn't see the cattle up here at the house other than maybe to hit the salt lick once in awhile.

Actually, I don't have the blues at all, I just needed a snappy title for this column. I have had a busy summer grubbin' cactus, keeping fences repaired, keeping my yard, house and buildings organized and finding time to ride a little on the Harley and horses as well.

I got a nice surprise today as I was pulling the battery out of my old tractor. I noticed a feller mowing the ditch not only out in front of my neighbor's but my place as well. New feller moved in down the road and set about makin' friends.

I gave him a big wave and a big THANK YOU for his efforts. Now that's the kind of stuff that makes you appreciate kindness at it's fullest. I am always encouraged to want to "pay it forward" myself when someone does something nice for me that wasn't asked for.

Hey, we are all in this together. We are. It doesn't matter what you look like, how much you have or don't have or what your political leanings are, we are all wanting the same things out of life.

I know it's hard to want to get along with some who are so diabolically opposed to so many things we hold up high, but there may come that time when that person needs you or visa versa.

I sure hope you are having an agreeable summer. I know some of you are on hard times or have difficult situations you are dealing with. Hard times don't last forever!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion. Find a reason to "laff" and to do a little more compromising if necessary and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. Just a reminder my calendars for 2018 are here.❖