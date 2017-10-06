Hanks: What’s the good news?

What's the good news, you ask? The good news here at the ONO Ranch, gentle readers, is that I have had an abundance of rain. It took a while to get here but when it arrived it was a God send.

I have a couple of projects in the near future that I am excited about and again I want to give y'all a big THANK YOU for the calendars you purchased. They are in short supply at present but I will accommodate you until I run out.

There are some of you out there that will be harvesting your crops and a payday is in your future. There are calf crops to sell and the price for calves just off their momma is still pretty darn good.

Most of you got out of bed this morning with a few aches and pains if you are over 50, but blessed to be able to do so. Life for darn sure is worth more than just going through the motions.

“Pullquote text

One of our local television stations out of Denver did a recent survey to see how they could improve their viewership. "What would you like for us to do or change that would make us better?" they asked.

Recommended Stories For You

Over 90 percent of the folks that bothered to answer said, "GIVE US SOME GOOD NEWS instead of a steady diet of bad news.

They listened and low and behold I began to hear less and less of what a disgusting President we had. I began to hear more stories about how folks were just helping other folks regardless of age, income or their particular position in life. It sure made me feel better.

Two mornings ago a young man ran out into traffic on the interstate at five in the morning here in Wellington to commit suicide. Word is he was first hit by a car and then managed to find his way into the path of a semi. On a cold and rainy morning that guy was in a situation that made him want to end it all. Was it drugs, mental illness or just overbearing depression? Or all of the above?

I think that it is time for more good news and the type of news that warms the heart of all of us and aren't you just put out with all of the negativity every hour of every day?

I was waiting in line in our little post office this morning when a young woman came in with a 6-month-old little boy in his "basket."

She set him on the floor behind me and we made eye contact right away. That little "toot" shot me the biggest grin I have seen in a long while and man I melted. I made faces at him and he would look at me like, "so, what's your problem?" then he would give me another grin.

I just wanted to pick him up and love on him 'cause it's been a long time since I have held a small child in my arms to love on.

There is a lot of good news out there if we look for it. It could be down in the corral, in the grocery store, in your church pew or right there in your home with those you love. I know it's difficult to not want to jump into all of the bull crap that we come into contact with almost all day every day.

I held the door open for a sophisticated lookin' feller the other day at the post office and he was surprised that I had done that but was very complimentary.

I noticed when I backed my truck out of the parking lot he had a "feel the burn," Bernie Sanders bumper sticker on his big SUV! Just for a moment I was mad at myself for being such a gentleman but that quickly passed and I realized he was just like me but came from a different place with different views and I could probably have a cup of coffee with him and get along okay.

I said A CUP OF COFFEE! Enough said I reckon.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, and realize that old age comes at a really bad time and if God wanted me to touch my toes, he would have put them on my knees. I'll c. y'all, all y'all.❖