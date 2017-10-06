Petersen: Dudetime in the Rockies

October has arrived which means fewer vehicles bearing out-of-state license plates can be seen. Travelers are welcome all summer and a smidge beyond.

Dude ranches happily provide a taste of the west to guests. As fall comes along, outfitters welcome hunters and anglers. Tourists, recreationists, visitors — all contribute to economic health in cowboy country. Still, there's always that unvoiced feeling. Which is to say, we locals are happy when tourists are happy. We're also happy when we wave goodbye.

Here's a song parody from my new book: Cowgal Pals Song Parodies.

You can warble this to the tune of Springtime in the Rockies.

“Oh, it’s Dudetime in the Rockies and they’re coming back this way. All the travelers from the cities, with their credit cards they’ll pay.”

DUDETIME IN THE ROCKIES

Now it's Dudetime in the Rockies,

And the dudes are coming fast,

With their waders and their fly rods,

Oh, they dream of a perfect cast.

In their RV's and their trailers,

They are clogging up the roads,

Oh, they park their rigs on Main Street,

And wear shoes with open toes.

And they all have little doggies

That they carry like a purse,

Or they lead big German Shepherds,

My, it's hard to say what's worse.

Oh, it's Dudetime in the Rockies,

And they're coming back this way,

All the travelers from the cities,

With their credit cards they'll pay.

And they love to spend their time at

A dude ranch far from town,

Where the horsies all are gentle,

And the saddles soft as down.

And the wranglers smile to see them

In their funny riding clothes,

For they wear their chaps with nothing,

Leaving birthday suits exposed.

When the tourists come in springtime,

They'll be coming here to play,

Once again we'll say we love them,

While their money flows our way.

And we'll wave good-bye in autumn,

For we're glad they didn't stay,

When it's Dudetime in the Rockies,

In the Rockies far awayyyy.❖