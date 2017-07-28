Petersen: Dudetime in the Rockies | TheFencePost.com

Petersen: Dudetime in the Rockies
July 28, 2017
Ahh, spring and summertime in the Rockies. Birds sing, the landscape shows off 40 shades of glorious green and tourists arrive — a trickle at first — but their numbers gradually increase over the season. They bring lovely dollars to regional economies and for that, they are much appreciated. They also give rise to many a chuckle in the hearts of local yokels. Warble the following to the tune of When It's Springtime in the Rockies.
When It's Dudetime In The Rockies
Oh, it's Dudetime in the Rockies,
And the dudes are coming fast
“Leaving birthday suits exposedWhen the tourists come in Springtime”
With their waders and their fly rods
Oh, they dream of perfect cast
In their RV's and their trailers
They are clogging up the roads
Oh, they park their rigs on Main street
And wear shoes with open toes
And they all have little doggies
That they carry like a purse
Or they lead big German Shepherds
My, it's hard to say what's worse
Oh, it's Dudetime in the Rockies
And they're coming here today
All the travelers from the cities
With their credit cards they'll pay
And they love to spend their time at
A dude ranch far from town
Where the horses all are gentle
And the saddles soft as down
And the wranglers smile to see them
In their funny riding clothes
For they wear their chaps with nothing
Leaving birthday suits exposed
When the tourists come in Springtime
They'll be coming here to play
Once again, we'll say we love them
While their money flows our way
And we'll wave goodbye in autumn
For we're glad they didn't stay
When it's Dudetime in the Rockies
In the Rockies far awayyyy. ❖
