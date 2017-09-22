Petersen: Studds creek anthem
September 22, 2017
These days you can purchase anything on line, even cowboys. Cynthia Sue went browsing on her Smart Phone and came across the following:
Studds Creek Ranch is a fully integrated American Cowboy Operation located in Upper Imagination, Mont. Studds Creek Ranch specializes in training young dudes of good physique, quick reflexes and proven genetics to become cowboys of superior quality. If, in 30 days, you are not completely satisfied with your Studds Creek Cowboy's performance, simply return the unused portion for a full refund. Visit Studds Creek Ranch online today.
Studds Creek Anthem
Be kind to your bow-legged friends
“Be kind to your bow-legged friends, for that cowboy once had a mother.”
For a cowboy once had a mother
Be kind to the cowboy on the range
Where the weather is often strange
Be kind to the cowboy in the bar
For a cowboy may be somebody's brother
Be kind to his horse and his dog
For he might get lost in the fog
Be kind to the cowboy swingin' loops
For that cowboy once had a mother
Be kind when he misses the calf
Do not snicker, chortle or laugh
Be kind to your bow-legged friends
For a cowboy once had a mother
Be kind to the cowboy on the range
Where the weather is often strange
Be kind to the cowboy wearin' spurs
For that cowboy once had a mother
Be kind when he jingles as he walks
For he don't much like to talk.
Be kind to the cowboy ridin' broncs
For that cowboy once had a mother
Be kind when his face hits the earth
For a cowboy likes to eat dirt
Be kind to your bow-legged friends
For a cowboy once had a mother
Be kind to the cowboy on the range
Where the weather is often strange
Be kind to a cowboy in love
For that cowboy once had a mother
Be kind to a gal chasing him
She will flirt with vigor and vim
Be kind to your poor cowboy friend
For he is a feller like no other
Bye-bye to that cowboy of course
When he rides away on his horse!
Be kind to your bow-legged friends
For a cowboy once had a mother
Be kind to the cowboy on the range
Where the weather is often strange
You may think that this is the end.
Well, it is!
Cynthia Sue ordered two Studds Creek cowboys — one for everyday use and one for special occasions.❖