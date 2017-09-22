Petersen: Studds creek anthem

These days you can purchase anything on line, even cowboys. Cynthia Sue went browsing on her Smart Phone and came across the following:

Studds Creek Ranch is a fully integrated American Cowboy Operation located in Upper Imagination, Mont. Studds Creek Ranch specializes in training young dudes of good physique, quick reflexes and proven genetics to become cowboys of superior quality. If, in 30 days, you are not completely satisfied with your Studds Creek Cowboy's performance, simply return the unused portion for a full refund. Visit Studds Creek Ranch online today.

Studds Creek Anthem

Be kind to your bow-legged friends

“Be kind to your bow-legged friends, for that cowboy once had a mother.”

For a cowboy once had a mother

Be kind to the cowboy on the range

Where the weather is often strange

Be kind to the cowboy in the bar

For a cowboy may be somebody's brother

Be kind to his horse and his dog

For he might get lost in the fog

Be kind to the cowboy swingin' loops

For that cowboy once had a mother

Be kind when he misses the calf

Do not snicker, chortle or laugh

Be kind to your bow-legged friends

For a cowboy once had a mother

Be kind to the cowboy on the range

Where the weather is often strange

Be kind to the cowboy wearin' spurs

For that cowboy once had a mother

Be kind when he jingles as he walks

For he don't much like to talk.

Be kind to the cowboy ridin' broncs

For that cowboy once had a mother

Be kind when his face hits the earth

For a cowboy likes to eat dirt

Be kind to your bow-legged friends

For a cowboy once had a mother

Be kind to the cowboy on the range

Where the weather is often strange

Be kind to a cowboy in love

For that cowboy once had a mother

Be kind to a gal chasing him

She will flirt with vigor and vim

Be kind to your poor cowboy friend

For he is a feller like no other

Bye-bye to that cowboy of course

When he rides away on his horse!

Be kind to your bow-legged friends

For a cowboy once had a mother

Be kind to the cowboy on the range

Where the weather is often strange

You may think that this is the end.

Well, it is!

Cynthia Sue ordered two Studds Creek cowboys — one for everyday use and one for special occasions.❖