Petersen: Tiptoe through the cowpies | TheFencePost.com

Petersen: Tiptoe through the cowpies
May 12, 2017
My neighbor ranchers, Agnes and Fred, have been enduring some mighty sloppy trips to the calving pasture. This has been a wet, rainy spring and the heifers have been birthing at a prodigious rate, usually at night, which means Fred and Agnes have been sleep deprived.
Usually, they take turns night-checking. But Fred, a schemer, sometimes cajoles Agnes to assist him even when it's not her turn. Agnes, generous of heart, usually complies without complaining. That is, until a recent incident which sorely damaged her dignity.
It seems Fred coaxed Agnes into visiting the heifer pasture with him during a downpour. In the soggy, boggy, cowpie-dotted earth, Agnes got a boot stuck in the muck. Attempting to pull free, she not only lost a boot, she lost her balance and, without any such intention, she ate part of what's been dropped on earth's surface — such as those brown-toned posies that one finds in a pasture full of bovines.
After the "incident," Fred, an amateur guitarist, wrote a song parody and beguiled Agnes by singing it to her while she dried out. Agnes was not amused, especially when Fred threatened to sing his ditty during a karaoke at the Old Boot Saloon. So far, Fred has not offered his talents at the karaoke, but he did pass along the lyrics to me. If you remember Tiny Tim and the tune, Tiptoe Through the Tulips, you may want to warble or hum along.
“Tiptoe through the cowpies to the pasture. That is where I’ll be, come tiptoe through the cowpies with me.”
Tiptoe Through the Cowpies
Verse…
Shades of night are creeping
Heifers all are sleeping
To my bed, I'm keeping
As I lie there dreaming
In my mind, I'm scheming
Scheming to get you to help me, dear, come
Tiptoe through the cowpies
To the pasture
That is where I'll be, come
Tiptoe through the cowpies with me
Tiptoe in your Carhartt
And your Mukluks,
And, bring a flashlight, and
Tiptoe through the cowpies with me
Knee deep in cowpies we'll stray
Flashlights will help light our way
Oh, do not slip, dear
In the cowpies in the moonlight
Stay on your feet, dear, come
Tiptoe through the cowpies with me.
Come on out and help me
Come light the way for me
To where the calving heifers be
While I check one or two
I'm depending on you
To help so I can see what to do, come
Tiptoe through the cowpies
To the pasture
That is where I'll be, come
Tiptoe through the cowpies with me
Tiptoe in your Carhartt
And your Mukluks,
And bring a flashlight, and
Tiptoe through the cowpies with me
Throughhhh … the cowpies …. with meeeeee!
As mentioned, Agnes is a good-hearted person but she's seriously cogitating making a chocolate cake containing a measure of nature's finest organic Earth ingredient in the frosting. She's willing to share the recipe with other ranch women.❖
