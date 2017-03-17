Petersen: Veterinarians are my weakness | TheFencePost.com

Petersen: Veterinarians are my weakness
March 17, 2017
In ranch and farm country, a veterinarian's service leads the list of necessities. His or her phone number is posted right next to the landline phone, noted in the cell phone and scratched in the dust on the side of the pickup.
Veterinarians Are My Weakness
(tune: Battle Hymn of the Republic)
Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Vet
“Glory, Glory Veterinarian. There’s poop upon his boots.”
He is trampling in the barnyard where the creatures he has met
Have loosed their wrath upon him and this is what he'll get —
Some poop upon his boots.
Chorus–
Glory, glory Veterinarian
Glory, glory Veterinarian
Glory, glory Veterinarian
There's poop upon his boots.
He wrassles snorty critters that are sometimes on the fight
He has seen them in the morning and he's seen them in the night
He doctors all the rank ones and he tries with all his might
Not to step in any poop.
Chorus —
A farmer had a critter that was doin' bad somehow
The Vet said bring a sample in of fecal from your cow
I'll check it for some parasites and remedy things now
With poop upon my boots.
Chorus —
The farmer looked real puzzled and he sadly shook his head
My cow don't have no fecal Doc, cuz she is mostly red
So go ahead and fix her Doc afore she turns up dead
With poop upon her snoot.
Chorus —
A puppy with the colic; oh its belly hurt it so
Doc hauled the pup to clinic, the one in town where people go
And zapped it with an X-ray quick before a nurse could know
With poop upon his boots.
Chorus —
He gave a bull some rompun and he gave it lidocaine
The bull fell in a coma and for weeks it felt no pain
Bull lay around real quiet, then that bull went plumb insane
And soaked poor Doc with poop.
Chorus —
Doc freezes in the winter and he swelters in the heat
He tackles all the problems and he never does retreat
Oh, he's swift to preg-test bovines and he's quick upon his feet
When standing in the chute.
Chorus —
In the beauty of the cowpies, Vets are there for you and me
With his vaccines and his pullers and his A-I plastic sleeve
He will tend our sickly critters, but he will not do it free
With poop upon his boots.
Chorus —❖
