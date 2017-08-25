Sanders: Perplexed
August 25, 2017
My personal world is changing a whole lot faster than I can keep up. Take so-called "social media" — a mystery term that actually means no one has any privacy anymore, anywhere, anytime.
Invasion of one's space follows one around in the form of "smart" phones, computers and mystery "apps." Take facebook for instance. One's name, face, history and how much one weighs is known anywhere on the planet, merely by somebody electronically typing one's name. One ponders the question: Do deep-sea divers, astronauts, hermits or Pygmies in the darkest jungle carry electronic devices with them?
Perplexed
Facebook! I cannot comprehend it
“They tell me things as if I care about their kids and kin. They show me pics of eggs they’ve fried, Oh, please! Pass me the gin!”
Why does it exist?
What makes others think I care
About their personal lists
Of what they ate or what they saw
Of what they ate or wore
They send me memos and recipes
Of how they made s'mores
They tell me things as if I care
About their kids and kin
They show me pics of eggs they've fried
Oh, please! Pass me the gin!
But, hey, it's how to make new friends
Is what my facebook claims
Make new pals with just a click
Collect a bunch of names
And oh, good grief, I'm soon flooded
With persons I don't know
Friends of friends of friends of friends
All wanting me to go
Onto facebook and to share
My triumphs and my woes
Like what I use to brush my teeth
And do I wash my clothes
Strangers send me photos of
Vegetables they've grown
Or a kid they think's the cutest child
The world has ever known
My facebook also asks for "comments"
On what it is I've viewed
I'm sometimes tempted to reply
In words considered crude
Social media is the pits
It just perplexes me
I'll leave it all to young millennials
To solve the mystery
So, if you send me facebook stuff
Let me confess right now
I cannot answer back, my dear
Cuz frankly, I don't know how!❖
