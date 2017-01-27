Sanders: The real march for equality | TheFencePost.com

In the Jan. 2, 2017 edition of The Fence Post there was an article on Jeannette Finicum and how the Bureau of Land Management has been treating her since her husband, LaVoy, was shot and killed last year.

In case you missed it, I wanted to point out that there was vital information for those who hold grazing permits. Be sure the permits are in the names of both the husband and wife and consult with an attorney if necessary to determine if the permit should read husband’s “and” wife’s names or if the word used should be “or.”

As in the Finicum’s case, the BLM reiterates that since Mrs. Finicum’s name was not on the permit, she will have to go through the permitting process. Although permits are valued under land appraisals there is no promise of the permit transferring to the new owner, though it is usually done. Equality under the law is more than intent.

Farm and ranch women march for equality every day. Speaking for myself, I’ve marched to the calving barn at 2 a.m. to check on calving cows. If that isn’t equality, I don’t know what is.

As it is, I have all I need and most of what I want, as does my husband. When he is thinking about making a machinery purchase he always consults me. I say sure, that’s fine, and he does what the finances allow. I don’t see inequality.

Really, when you think of how good American women have it, I am appalled and embarrassed for those who made such spectacles of themselves. Marching, demonstrating, speaking their minds — all of that is fine — but it surely does make me wonder why they think being crude, vulgar and vile helps their cause.

Maybe they have the presumption that if they talk and act like obnoxious boys in the locker room, others will pay more attention. And they may, but not the kind of attention these loud mouth, uncouth women want.

The country women I know range from those who work full time in town, shuffle kids around and still have time to ride along and open the gates. (Farm and ranch women will get this.)

Some of them work full time at home, actually running the ranch, often because the husband has the off-the-farm job. Others, like me, are more traditional farm wives, yet that takes nothing away and we are integral and important parts in the success of the farm or ranch enterprise.

American women can vote, drive vehicles, go out in public unaccompanied by a man, dress as we want, have bank accounts and credit cards and seek employment outside the home or work in the home. We volunteer our hearts out and help others, we can learn to shoot and carry a gun if we want and we worship or not as we choose.

If we have any sense of responsibility about our bodies, we make the choices before a child is conceived, not after.

The bratty women in D.C. did not represent me, nor my fellow farm and ranch wives. ❖