Sanders: Weather worries

Is there another year round profession that is more weather dependent than farming?

Rain is welcome and good, except when everything is already soggy or when the hay has been cut and is waiting to be stacked or baled. However, few farmers would ever say, "I wish it would stop raining."

It seems that statement could almost be asking for trouble. It might not rain again for months or sometimes years. Even in areas where irrigation is prevalent, rain is the preferred method of moisture and every rain is a miracle. It falls evenly and does more good for the soil than an equivalent amount of irrigation water. Center-pivot irrigation systems run a close second to rain in that regard.

Science has attempted to create rain. I remember in the 1960s when conditions were right, clouds were seeded with silver iodide aerosols in attempts to induce rain. Various opinions were expressed on the success because hailstorms seemed to occur soon after seeding. But did the seeding cause the hail or in fact, did the seeding assist in breaking up larger hail into smaller particles? Was there even a correlation? It was never proven one way or another but there was a great deal of speculation.

“Even in areas where irrigation is prevalent, rain is the preferred method of moisture and every rain is a miracle.”

Other difficulties occur when it rains. Depending on soil type even a couple of tenths of rain can make a road impassable, if it's gumbo and that heavy ground holds the moisture for days. When our sons were in high school, we occasionally hosted their friends who could not get home due to heavy roads. Their folks would call the high school and tell them not to try to get home that night and we'd have polite ranch boys as our guests.

Recommended Stories For You

For cattlemen a rain can change plans for branding day. Unless the crew is already gathered, an unintended consequence can be a lot of leftover food. Some of our fields are sandy. That soil changes so quickly that a good, solid rain might delay tilling only for a few hours. Yet every time it rains I am simply in awe.

In 2017 the lack of rains have brought quandaries and problems/challenges. Now this fall we are having much too generous doses of windy weather. The combination makes everyone especially watchful for fires as well as for careless behavior of those who may not have the sense to be cautious. Officially weather officials say we live in an arid region, which means we receive an average annual moisture amount of 13 inches of moisture, which includes snow. It is not a lot to work with, and it certainly makes us thankful for irrigation.

We are combining corn now. The hustle is on to get it done before the snow flies. As my mom used to say, "Farming is just one damn crisis after another."

So along with challenges that any businessman faces, paying bills and keeping apprised of inventory, farmers and ranchers have to contend with the weather. They are good at it too. ❖