The cattle ranchers fight song | TheFencePost.com

So many organizations have theme songs or fight songs or marching songs or love songs or ballads of praise songs. It's time cattle ranchers had a melody they can sing, hum, warble, recite or growl during calving season. Feel free to add verses whenever the muse strikes — maybe when you're up for the third time in the middle of the night with a heifer in trouble.

Ode to Night Calvers

(Tune: Beautiful Brown Eyes)

Beautiful, beautiful beef cows

It's calving time here on the ranch

The heifers are restless and bawling

They're doing the cow-calving dance

Chorus

Beautiful, beautiful beef cows

Beautiful beautiful beef cows

Beautiful, beautiful beef cows

It's calving time here on the ranch

Rancher gets ready for calving

Calving the beautiful cows

Helping the heifers in trouble

To save every calf is his vow

Chorus

Down to the cowbarn he staggers

Heifer is trying to calve

Oh, one foot is stuck out of her backside

The pullers the rancher does grab

Chorus

Heifer in pain chases rancher

He dodges, cusses and ducks

Then shakes out a big loop and he ropes her

She paws up a big cloud of dust

Chorus

Ranchers they worry and worry

Worry and lose out on sleep

When they're calving out heifers in springtime

There's not enough days in the week

Chorus

Beautiful, beautiful beef cows

Beautiful beautiful beef cows

Beautiful, beautiful beef cows

It's calving time here on the ranch ❖