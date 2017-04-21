The cattle ranchers fight song | TheFencePost.com

The cattle ranchers fight song
April 21, 2017
So many organizations have theme songs or fight songs or marching songs or love songs or ballads of praise songs. It's time cattle ranchers had a melody they can sing, hum, warble, recite or growl during calving season. Feel free to add verses whenever the muse strikes — maybe when you're up for the third time in the middle of the night with a heifer in trouble.
Ode to Night Calvers
(Tune: Beautiful Brown Eyes)
Beautiful, beautiful beef cows
“It’s time cattle ranchers had a melody they can sing, hum, warble, recite or growl during calving season.”
It's calving time here on the ranch
The heifers are restless and bawling
They're doing the cow-calving dance
Chorus
Beautiful, beautiful beef cows
Beautiful beautiful beef cows
Beautiful, beautiful beef cows
It's calving time here on the ranch
Rancher gets ready for calving
Calving the beautiful cows
Helping the heifers in trouble
To save every calf is his vow
Chorus
Down to the cowbarn he staggers
Heifer is trying to calve
Oh, one foot is stuck out of her backside
The pullers the rancher does grab
Chorus
Heifer in pain chases rancher
He dodges, cusses and ducks
Then shakes out a big loop and he ropes her
She paws up a big cloud of dust
Chorus
Ranchers they worry and worry
Worry and lose out on sleep
When they're calving out heifers in springtime
There's not enough days in the week
Chorus
Beautiful, beautiful beef cows
Beautiful beautiful beef cows
Beautiful, beautiful beef cows
It's calving time here on the ranch ❖
