Views from I-90 | TheFencePost.com

Western, agricultural-based small towns are finding themselves attempting to attract travelers, tourists and new businesses to improve their economy.

Big Timber, Montana, Sweet Grass County, is home to a wealth of cattle ranchers, sheep ranchers, horse and mule raisers and plain pig farmers. The town's Chamber of Commerce is tossing around the "Burma shave sign" style to encourage folks to pull off Interstate 90 and visit Big Timber (population: 1,700 pretty good folks and one or two soreheads — but they keep a low profile).

Coming from either direction along the interstate, motorists will see signs like the following:

Cowboys, sheepherders and plain pig farmers,

“Where eagles fly way up high in the cobalt sky, Big Timber!”

Big Timber!

He knows just how to herd beef cows,

He's cowboy!

Quaint little shops make you glad you stopped,

Big Timber!

He rides the range in sunshine or rains,

He's Cowboy!

Where Lewis and Clark made their mark,

Big Timber!

He rounds up cattle while astride his saddle,

He's Cowboy!

At the Crazy Museum, enjoy carpe-diem,

Big Timber!

Ridin' for the brand, he makes a hand,

He's Cowboy!

Where eagles fly way up high in the cobalt sky,

Big Timber!

He can shoe any horse, of course! of course!

He's Cowboy!

Where fish can be caught like they had ought,

Big Timber!

He's handsome, he's single, his spurs, they jingle!

He's cowboy!

Bring your camera to the Bull-a-rama,

Big Timber!

He lives out west and wears a vest,

He's cowboy!

The little town where fun can be found,

Big Timber!

He ain't got a line, but he treats a gal fine,

He's cowboy!

Rodeo days are sure to amaze,

Big Timber!

He carries a torch for his favorite horse,

He's cowboy!

Way out west we do our best,

Big Timber!

He's tall in the saddle when ridin' for cattle,

He's cowboy!

It's a place we call home on the Yellowstone,

Big Timber!

He's a ropin' fool, really, really cool,

He's cowboy!

Where cowboys come and cowboys go,

Big Timber!

He'll go the extra mile cuz he's got style,

He's cowboy!