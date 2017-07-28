Wildfires taking a toll | TheFencePost.com

As of Thursday, the Lodgepole Complex fire in Montana had burned about 270,000 acres and was about 62 percent contained.

There are about 600 firefighters fighting the fire, which is being referred to as the largest in the U.S.

Also, as of Thursday, the fire dropped below several other fires in Montana on the list of national priorities. To see the list, go to https://www.nifc.gov/nicc/sitreprt.pdf.

Hopefully, by the time you read this, the fire will be out or at least fully contained.

It's been a tough time for ag producers since I started here at The Fence Post. Farmers and ranchers have had blizzards, fires, tornadoes and drought conditions to contend with. I know many farmers and ranchers have already helped out others with disaster relief donations and many have been on the receiving end in this region. But hopefully we can muster up some help for Montanans.

Our sister paper, Tri-State Livestock News in Belle Fourche, S.D., is collecting information from people who have hay, grass or feed available for livestock and are interested helping out farmers and ranchers in Montana that have been impacted by fire.

You fill out the form online at http://www.tsln.com/…/seeking-feed-and-grass-for-montana-f…/.

If you are not online, you can send your name, phone number, city, state, and the best way to contact you, to Tri-State Livestock News, 1501 5th Ave. Ste. 101, Belle Fourche, S.D. 57717 or call (877) 347-9100.

They also would like to know the type of feed you have available and if it is a donation or if compensation is needed.

If you have grazing land or feedlot space, please let them know the number of head you can take in, what time frame the space is available, if you prefer pairs, yearlings, etc., and any other information that could be helpful.

If you would like to donate monetarily, you may do so via credit card at: http://www.centralmontanafoundation.com Follow the instructions for the Garfield County Fire Foundation.

If you are a rancher seeking immediate assistance, contact the Garfield County Sheriff's Department at (406) 557-2500.

Look for a story on the Lodgepole Complex fire in the next edition of The Fence Post. ❖