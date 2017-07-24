Over 17,000 people attend the Denver County Fair | TheFencePost.com

DENVER — Denver County Fair experienced strong crowds under the new ownership of the Western Stock Show Association over the weekend. The fair-ly weird event celebrating Denver's unique character and culture saw 17,220 people walk through its doors throughout the three days, July 21-23.

The Northwest Complex was bustling with carnival rides, live bands, unicorns and freak shows all weekend. And no county fair would be complete without blue ribbon competitions, which showcased nearly 600 entries this year.

One of the highlight events, goat yoga, brought in 530 yogis to get their zen on with one of nature's cutest farm animals. The event was so popular that a limited release of extra tickets was opened up for the second session on Sunday.

The Denver County Fair also hosted its first-ever DCF Beer & Wine Fest, presented by Anthony's Pizza & Pasta. Approximately 1,200 guests showed up to sample brews from 30 local breweries and wineries. Wibby Brewing out of Longmont, Colo., won the "Peoples Choice" vote and will be on tap at next year's fair.

The Roller Derby Tournament entertained Stadium Arena crowds Saturday afternoon, with two initial bouts followed by a championship bout that evening. The 10th Mountain Roller Dolls from Eagle, Colo., claimed this year's championship.

Viva Denver, presented by Pepsi, took over the grounds on Sunday and showcased mariachi bands, lucha libre competitions, a concert by Adriel Favela, and food and fan-fare for the entire family.

For more information about all the events at this year's Denver County Fair, visit denvercountyfair.org.