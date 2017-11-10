Pardon my whine

Last week was not a good week for me. I am sitting here typing with my frozen hands in a building with no heat. Yes, the boiler is out in the office and the hot flashes can't come fast enough to keep me warm. They say it will be fixed next week but I'm still bringing my down coat and gloves just in case. I normally don't bring out the down coat until late November or early December.

Then, on Thursday, we had technical issues here in the office so we couldn't get much work done. So today, Friday, we had to really scramble to make up for the previous day.

Then, to top it all off, my truck would not move when I was going to go home on Thursday night. It started just fine but it won't go in forward or reverse. I hope it isn't the transmission, or as I like to call it, the "T" word.

To make matters even worse, I have my grandkids this weekend and we always like to go and do fun stuff. Can't do that without wheels.

My husband has a vehicle but he needs it. So I guess the grandkids and I will be stuck in the house all weekend.

But there are people far worse off then me so I will quit my whining now.

Recommended Stories For You

Thank you

As you all know, Saturday is Veteran's Day. So this is my opportunity to say thank you to all you veterans out there for your service and dedication to our country.

Veterans Day is a special day for my family. Both of my daughters served in the U.S. Air Force, one is still in the National Guard, and my son-in-law is still in the Air Force. My father was in the Army and all of my uncles on my mother's and my father's side of the family served in the military.

Make sure you read the article "From war to plow," that starts on page 5. It's about one veteran's transition from military to civilian life. I'm sure many of you have had some of the same issues. ❖