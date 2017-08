Party Potatoes | Gloria Cirard – Hammond, Ind.

8 large potatoes

2 tbsp. onion salt

1 small package grated cheddar cheese.

1 pint sour cream

Butter and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Peel potatoes and boil until cooked.

Mash, but do not add milk.

Mix in onion salt, sour cream and a dash of pepper.

Grease casserole dish and add mixture.

Sprinkle with grated cheese and a dab with butter.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.