Pasta Chicken Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. elbow macaroni
2 c. diced chicken
1 c. diced celery
1/4 c. chopped sweet pickles
2 tbsp. grated onions
4 oz. can pimiento, chopped
1/3 c. salad dressing
2 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice
1/8 tsp. dry mustard
dash of Tabasco sauce
salt and pepper to taste

Cook macaroni according to package instructions.
Rinse with cold water.
Combine remaining ingredients and toss lightly with macaroni.
Chill before serving.

