Pasta Salad with Broccoli and Peanuts | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 11, 2017
Coarse salt
1/2-pound whole wheat fusilli
2 heads broccoli
3 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
1/4 c. rice vinegar
2 tbsp. smooth peanut butter
3 tbsp. soy sauce
1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced crosswise
1/2 c. roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta al dente according to package directions.
Drain and rinse under cold water and set aside.
Meanwhile, trim 1 inch from the stem end of broccoli stalks.
Using a vegetable peeler or paring knife, peel outer layer of stalks.
Thinly slice crosswise and seperate florets into bite-size pieces.
Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add pepper flakes, broccoli and 3/4 c. water.
Cover and cook until broccoli is crisp-tender, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Uncover and cook until liquid has evaporated and broccoli is tender, about 2 to 4 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk together remaining 2 tbsp. oil, vinegar, peanut butter and soy sauce until smooth.
Add cooled pasta, broccoli, scallions and peanuts.
Toss to combine.
Serve immediately, or refrigerate and serve chilled.