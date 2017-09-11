Pasta Salad with Broccoli and Peanuts | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

Coarse salt

1/2-pound whole wheat fusilli

2 heads broccoli

3 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 c. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. smooth peanut butter

3 tbsp. soy sauce

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced crosswise

1/2 c. roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta al dente according to package directions.

Drain and rinse under cold water and set aside.

Meanwhile, trim 1 inch from the stem end of broccoli stalks.

Using a vegetable peeler or paring knife, peel outer layer of stalks.

Thinly slice crosswise and seperate florets into bite-size pieces.

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add pepper flakes, broccoli and 3/4 c. water.

Cover and cook until broccoli is crisp-tender, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Uncover and cook until liquid has evaporated and broccoli is tender, about 2 to 4 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together remaining 2 tbsp. oil, vinegar, peanut butter and soy sauce until smooth.

Add cooled pasta, broccoli, scallions and peanuts.

Toss to combine.

Serve immediately, or refrigerate and serve chilled.