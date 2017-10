3 c. diced peeled peaches

1/4 c. dried cranberries, chopped

1/4 c. fresh orange juice

3 tbsp. minced shallots

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Toss well.

Cover and chill.

Serve with a slotted spoon.