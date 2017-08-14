Pear-Cranberry Bread Pudding

5 c. brioche, torn into small pieces

2 pears, peeled, cored and diced

1/3 c. cranberries

3 eggs

1-1/2 c. whole milk

1 c. whipping cream or heavy cream.

1/2 c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Pinch salt

Coat the inside of a two-quart baking dish with cooking spray or butter.

Arrange half the bread to cover the bottom of the dish.

Layer on pears and cranberries.

Top with remaining bread.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs well.

Whisk in milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

Pour the mixture over the bread and fruit.

Cover dish and refrigerate for at least two hours to fully absorb the liquid.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Bake bread pudding for one hour or until the custard is set.

Let cool at least 10 minutes before serving.

Submitted by: Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.