Perdue confirmation hearing set March 23 | TheFencePost.com

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a confirmation hearing March 23 on Sonny Perdue, the former Georgia Republican governor who is President Donald Trump's nominee for agriculture secretary, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pay Roberts, R-Kan. And ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced March 16.

The hearing will be held in the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing room, Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building but the time has not been set.