Perdue hold may be lifted as House Ag leaders call for confirmation | TheFencePost.com

A hold that Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has had on the confirmation of Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump's nominee for agriculture secretary, may be lifted, raising the possibility that Perdue could be confirmed before the Senate leaves on April 7, Politico reported.

Perdue had to allay the concerns of both Menendez and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., about his views on Cuba, Politico said. Trump has not been enthusiastic about liberalizing U.S.-Cuban relations, but farm groups want to gain more entrance into the Cuba market, particularly now because commodity prices are low.

A spokesperson for Mendendez told Politico, "I'm not going to go into specifics other than to say that Senator Menendez and Governor Perdue had a good conversation. His concerns were alleviated and he made clear he would not slow down the process on Mr. Perdue's vote."

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., also said he would try to convince the Senate leadership to hold a vote on Perdue before the two-week congressional break that begins Friday.

Meanwhile, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., wrote Senate leaders on April 3 to encourage the swift confirmation of Sonny Perdue, former Republican governor of Georgia, as Agriculture secretary.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.,