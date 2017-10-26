Perdue statement on confirmation of Ibach key USDA post

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today applauded the Senate's confirmation of Greg Ibach, who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Perdue issued the following statement:

"Greg Ibach will bring experience and integrity to his new role at USDA, and carries with him the knowledge he's gained in the dozen years he has served as Nebraska's Director of Agriculture. His expertise in a wide cross-section of agricultural issues will be invaluable to our customers: the farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers of America. I look forward to working with Greg and urge the Senate to continue to act on other nominees who are awaiting confirmation."