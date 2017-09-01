Perdue to conduct 2nd ‘Back to Our Roots” tour

Secretary Sonny Perdue’s Twitter account is @SecretarySonny. The Fence Post will share Perdue’s tweets about the tour @FencePostNews.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is traveling to Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for the second "Back to Our Roots" tour to gather input on the 2018 farm bill and to swear in the new U.S. Forest Service chief.

Perdue, joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Connecticut Democrats, will hold a listening session with 40 farmers at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 31 at Prides Corner Farms, Lebanon, Conn.

After that session, Perdue will travel to Massachusetts for a Farm Bureau listening session at 2:30 p.m. at the Davidian Brothers Farm in Northborough, Mass. The session will include Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Massachusetts Agriculture Commissioner John Lebeaux.

At 8:20 a.m. Friday, Perdue and New Hampshire Agriculture Commissioner Lorraine Stuart Merrill will tour the Lēf Hydroponic Farm in Loudon, N.H.

At 11 a.m. Sept. 1, Perdue will host a listening session with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, at Wolfeboro Town Hall at Wolfeboro, N.H.

At 3 p.m. that day, Perdue also will swear in U.S. Forest Service Chief Tony Tooke at the Pemigewasset Overlook on the Kancamagus Highway in Albany, N.H.

USDA also released a wrapup video of Perdue's first Back to Our Roots tour.

For social media purposes, Perdue's Twitter account (@SecretarySonny) will use the hashtag #BackToOurRoots.