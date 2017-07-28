Photo story: Cheyenne Frontier Days Cinch Shoot-out brings charitable aspect to competition | TheFencePost.com

The fourth annual Cheyenne Cinch Shoot-out took place July 21 at the beginning of the 2017 Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo. A total of 40 contestants were invited to compete in five events: bareback, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, barrel racing and bull riding.

The fast-paced rodeo took the top three scoring cowboys from each event in the first round and brought them back to compete against each other in a shoot-out round, where the top scorer earned a Cheyenne Cinch Shoot-out title and a check for $10,000. The second place finishers each earned $3,000 and the third place finishers pocketed $1,500.

A charitable aspect was also a big part of the rodeo. Eight local businesses sponsored teams of five contestants. Using a scoring method based on contestant placement in an event, the top scoring team earned $5,000 for their named charity. The Cavender's Team of Joel Schlegel, Seth Brockman, Chad Ferley, Ivy Conrado and Wyatt Covington raised $5,000 for the American Cancer Society (Cheyenne Chapter). The second and third place teams raised $2,500 and $1,500, respectively, for the Safehouse and Children's Medical Network charities.❖