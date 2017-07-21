Photo story: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo hosts 256 competing for chance at $245,000 purse | TheFencePost.com

The 77th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo took place July 12-15 in Colorado Springs, Colo., inside the scenic Norris-Penrose Event Center. There were 256 contestants, with 32 invited to each event, who showed up to the prestigious rodeo to compete for a first place check that could total up to $16,000.

The event changed formats in recent years from a PRCA rodeo to an invitational Super Shoot Out style of competition. Not only does the change allow the rodeo to offer more prize money — a $245,000 total purse with $35,000 added per event, it also allowed the rodeo to raise more funds for the Pikes Peak or Bust Foundation, which has given more than $3 million to local military charities since 1946. Everything about the venue, from its ticket sales to its on-grounds fan zone entertainment, helped raise funds for the foundation.

Despite some rainy weather in 2017, the Pikes Peak or Bust organizers are confident attendance figures will beat last year's total of more than 25,000. ❖