Pickled Carrot Sticks | Chris Bryant – Johnson City, Tenn.

6 medium carrots

1 c. vinegar

1 c. water

1/3 c. granulated sugar

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. whole mixed spices

1/2 tsp. salt

Wash and scrape carrots.

Simmer in salt water until almost tender.

Drain and cut into sticks.

Combine vinegar, water, granulated sugar, pepper, whole spices and salt.

Boil for 2 minutes.

Put carrot sticks in jars and pour vinegar mixture over top.

Keep refrigerated.