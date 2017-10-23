 Pickled Carrot Sticks | Chris Bryant – Johnson City, Tenn. | TheFencePost.com

6 medium carrots
1 c. vinegar
1 c. water
1/3 c. granulated sugar
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. whole mixed spices
1/2 tsp. salt

Wash and scrape carrots.
Simmer in salt water until almost tender.
Drain and cut into sticks.
Combine vinegar, water, granulated sugar, pepper, whole spices and salt.
Boil for 2 minutes.
Put carrot sticks in jars and pour vinegar mixture over top.
Keep refrigerated.

