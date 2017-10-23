Pickled Onion Slaw | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 c. water

2/3 plus 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, divided

1 tbsp. honey, divided

1 1/4 c. red onion, vertically sliced

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. black pepper

3/8 tsp. kosher salt

5 c. green cabbage, very thinly sliced

1/2 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Bring 1/2 c. water, 2/3 c. vinegar and 2 tsp. honey to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat.

Add onion; cook 1 minute.

Remove pan from heat and let stand until ready to use.

Meanwhile, whisk together oil, pepper, salt, remaining 2 tbsp. vinegar and remaining tsp. honey in a large bowl.

Add cabbage and parsley; toss to coat.

Let stand 10 minutes.

Drain onions and stir into cabbage mixture.