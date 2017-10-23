Pickled Onion Slaw | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
October 23, 2017
1/2 c. water
2/3 plus 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, divided
1 tbsp. honey, divided
1 1/4 c. red onion, vertically sliced
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp. black pepper
3/8 tsp. kosher salt
5 c. green cabbage, very thinly sliced
1/2 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Bring 1/2 c. water, 2/3 c. vinegar and 2 tsp. honey to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat.
Add onion; cook 1 minute.
Remove pan from heat and let stand until ready to use.
Meanwhile, whisk together oil, pepper, salt, remaining 2 tbsp. vinegar and remaining tsp. honey in a large bowl.
Add cabbage and parsley; toss to coat.
Let stand 10 minutes.
Drain onions and stir into cabbage mixture.