Pickled Vegetable Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

7 c. shredded cabbage

3 c. shredded carrots, 3 c. rings of green peppers

2 c. sliced onions

4 c. white wine vinegar

1 c. sugar

1 tbsp. salt

1/2 c. mixed pickling spices

Combine vinegar, sugar, salt and spices.

Boil for 10 minutes.

Add vegetables and boil for 5 minutes.

Remove spice bag and pack vegetables in jars.

Fill to within 1 inch of the top of jar and add syrup to within 1/2 inch of the top of jar.

Put on cap and screw band on tightly.

Process 30 minutes in a boiling water bath.