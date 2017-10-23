 Pickled Vegetable Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

7 c. shredded cabbage
3 c. shredded carrots, 3 c. rings of green peppers
2 c. sliced onions
4 c. white wine vinegar
1 c. sugar
1 tbsp. salt
1/2 c. mixed pickling spices

Combine vinegar, sugar, salt and spices.
Boil for 10 minutes.
Add vegetables and boil for 5 minutes.
Remove spice bag and pack vegetables in jars.
Fill to within 1 inch of the top of jar and add syrup to within 1/2 inch of the top of jar.
Put on cap and screw band on tightly.
Process 30 minutes in a boiling water bath.

