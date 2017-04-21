Platte Valley FFA hosts Easter egg hunt | TheFencePost.com

KERSEY, Colo. — The Platte Valley FFA Chapter hosted a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt on April 15, 2017. It was held at the Platte Valley Elementary playground and 89 children ages 8 and younger participated. The hunt started at 9 a.m. when Pastor Shorty Huffman read the Easter Bible Story. The winners of the golden eggs who received Easter Egg Baskets were Paisyn Morrall, Desmond Lyons, Gabriel Villanueva, and Nevaeh Carter.

TerrAvion expands in Neb., Colo.

KEARNEY AND OMAHA, Neb. — TerrAvion, which helps farmers take a high-tech approach to improving yield and revenue through the use of aerial imagery, announced that it has expanded its presence in Nebraska and Colorado, appointing Regional Vice Presidents Tony Reinsch, Ryan Fjeldheim, and Cole Lewandowski to lead sales in the region. TerrAvion began providing aerial imagery to farmers in western Colorado and eastern Nebraska in 2016, and the response was terrific. TerrAvion provides high-quality, subscription aerial imagery to help growers make their operations more profitable. Reinsch has been working in the chemical and fertilizer industries for more than 20 years, and once ran his own Nebraska-based crop consulting business. "Having been involved in the agricultural industry for many years, I've had the opportunity to see many exciting new technologies unfold," he said. "TerrAvion has the potential to revolutionize how retailers, seed dealers, consultants, crop insurance agents and local farmers look at their crops." Fjeldheim graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2013 with a degree in agricultural business. Before joining TerrAvion, he worked with some of the largest ag input providers in the world as a sales agronomist. "Farmers, agronomists, inputs providers, bankers, landlords, insurance providers; they all put a lot of time into planning for the upcoming season before the crop is in the ground," Fjeldheim said. "They also spend a lot of time analyzing data after harvest to try to improve their yields for the next growing season. TerrAvion aerial imagery enhances all of these practices by providing that imagery in timely manner, at a price point that is accessible to every grower." Lewandowski is a graduate of the agriculture college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has worked not only in the ag business world but in economic development. "I am honored to represent the nation's largest fixed-wing aerial imaging company," he said. "TerrAvion's technology helps producers make more refined decisions — so important in these tough times." To learn more about TerrAvion's services, visit http://www.terravion.com.

BioZyme promotes Rodgers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — BioZyme Inc., manufacturers of natural supplements and feed additives for a variety of livestock, has promoted Blaine Rodgers, Sanger, Calif., to Show Livestock Business Development & Field Support. In his new role, Rodgers will assist with developing the educational pieces for youth and continue to educate young livestock exhibitors on how BioZyme products can benefit their animals; work with national branded show feed companies to position the BioZyme feed additives and supplements; and will work with the area sales managers to provide further understanding on products developed specifically for show animals and help them look at young exhibitors as potential customers, now and in the future. "I grew up a product of the livestock show industry, and have seen first-hand how it can sculpt and mold young people into leaders in our business. It is fun to work with all levels of experience, from the youth who have no experience, but want to learn, to the very competitive exhibitor," Rodgers said. "This position will also allow me to work with others across the country that I have built relationships with over the years, in addition to the exhibitors on the West Coast." Rodgers joined the team at BioZyme as an area sales manager in 2014. He earned his bachelor's in animal science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and was a member of the Modesto Junior College and Cal Poly livestock judging teams. He and his wife, Melissa, and two daughters also raise and show cattle and pigs.

"Adding the new business development folks, in the areas of beef, dairy, pig/poultry and show livestock, will allow BioZyme to continue to serve our current and future customers through expertise in animal nutrition that gets to them at their level and with their expectations in mind. These roles will provide technical expertise including communicating the value of Amaferm and AO-Biotics, investigating and resolving production challenges, assisting with field sales and trade shows and acting as the technical sales interface between the customer and the company," said Lisa Norton, vice president of BioZyme. "Blaine is an experienced, passionate leader in his field. BioZyme is blessed to have him and is excited about how he will guide us in our future of providing 'care that comes full circle.'"

Weller named head of food science and technology

Curtis Weller has been named head of the Department of Food Science and Technology and director of the Food Processing Center at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Weller has held both roles on an interim basis since August 2016, when Rolando Flores left to become dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at New Mexico State University.

"Dr. Flores put the department and the Food Processing Center on the right trajectory, and the move to Nebraska Innovation Campus provided the infrastructure that they needed to extend their reach," said Ron Yoder, associate vice chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. "We anticipate that Dr. Weller, with his extensive experience in food science and engineering in the industry, will be able to take advantage of the foundation of excellent faculty and staff and excellent facilities that exists to continue to serve the needs of the industry, the state of Nebraska and beyond." In July 2015, the department and the Food Processing Center moved operations to the Food Innovation Center at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The 178,000-square-foot complex provides world-class facilities for the department and private partners. It includes a state-of-the-art distance education classroom, wet/dry lab research space, food grade/non-food grade pilot plant space and office space. "Food security is a critical issue around the world, and I believe we can play a key role in providing a safe and secure food system," Weller said. Weller, a professor of food science and biological systems engineering, also was director of the Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership from January 2014 to March 31, 2017. He has been at the university for 25 years. He received bachelor and master's degrees in food science and a doctoral degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Illinois. ❖