Platte Valley FFA hosts Taste of Agriculture, donates half of proceeds to Texas, Florida FFAs

KERSEY, Colo. – The Platte Valley FFA Chapter hosted their annual Taste of Agriculture where 11 commodities were served, buffet style, before the Platte Valley Homecoming football game. About 500 people from the community came to the event where students served commodities including beef, pork, yogurt, lamb and dairy, naming a few. Platte Valley's Taste of Ag is meant to help connect people from the community with others that are involved in production agriculture and advocate to the public about where their food comes from. The Platte Valley FFA chapter would like to thank everyone who sponsored the commodities and thank everyone who showed up to support Platte Valley FFA.

Prior to the event, Platte Valley FFA members decided to donate half of all proceeds from the Taste of Ag to the Texas and Florida FFA Associations to assist in the rebuilding of hurricane-stricken FFA Chapters. The chapter ended up donating $850 to both the Florida and Texas State FFA Associations to help with the rebuilding of their chapters. They are confident the money will be put to good use and hope to keep in contact with each chapter that they have helped.