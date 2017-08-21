 PRCA standings Aug. 19, 2017 | TheFencePost.com

PRCA standings Aug. 19, 2017

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $173,702

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 129,299

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 123,735

4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 123,349

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,601

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 102,395

7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 92,263

8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 86,183

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 75,058

10. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 73,789

11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 68,368

12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 57,562

13. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 55,929

14. Curtis Cassidy, Canada 53,175

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 47,564

16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 46,112

17. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 45,900

18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 44,966

19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 38,583

20. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 36,812

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $174,659

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 120,211

3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 101,845

4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 92,075

5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 88,391

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,078

7. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 87,644

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 81,327

9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 77,854

10. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

11. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 73,831

12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 72,178

13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 68,171

14. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 66,153

15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 66,115

16. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 62,313

17. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 61,800

18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,523

19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 56,575

20. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 52,402

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $141,452

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 99,769

3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 96,849

4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 87,831

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 84,484

6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 80,199

7. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 78,807

8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 72,652

9. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 69,317

10. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 66,976

11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 60,272

12. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 60,245

13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 58,604

14. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 55,935

15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 54,348

16. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 54,151

17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 53,211

18. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 53,120

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 52,243

20. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 52,058

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $112,808

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 107,739

3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 86,528

4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 80,310

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 77,554

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 74,538

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 71,993

8. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 70,549

9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,248

10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 65,573

11. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 65,479

12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 62,475

13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 62,230

14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 60,423

15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 51,446

16. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 49,618

17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 48,943

18. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 48,482

19. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 47,659

20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 47,203

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $112,808

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 107,739

3. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 91,512

4. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 85,299

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 77,999

6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 77,358

7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,238

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 75,534

9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,549

10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,248

11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 69,814

12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 60,422

13. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 60,003

14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 59,445

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 56,350

16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 51,446

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 46,736

18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 42,872

19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,932

20. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 40,914

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $157,869

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 141,395

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 102,493

4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 101,362

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 84,186

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 83,613

7. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 80,450

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 73,282

9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 71,768

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 68,477

11. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 67,726

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 67,402

13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 67,009

14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 65,766

15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 62,820

16. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 51,716

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 49,017

18. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 48,656

19. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

20. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 48,208

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $153,931

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 118,251

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 100,203

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 90,749

5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 82,134

7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 79,673

8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 77,319

9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 77,226

10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 72,161

11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 69,120

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 68,125

13. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 66,679

14. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 66,203

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 64,937

16. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 64,906

17. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 64,867

18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 64,540

19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,937

20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 57,289

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $67,798

2. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 66,185

3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 65,461

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 60,505

5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 44,998

6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 44,526

7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 38,777

8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,818

9. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 37,730

10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 37,095

11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,029

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,786

13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 35,187

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 32,064

15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 31,325

16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 29,755

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 29,497

18. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,495

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 26,163

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 21,084

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $209,973

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 165,647

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 123,618

4. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,766

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 94,380

6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 90,847

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 83,923

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 81,340

9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 80,883

10. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 78,975

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 78,867

12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 74,293

13. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 72,841

14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 71,716

15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 69,009

16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 63,490

17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 60,170

18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 59,824

19. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 57,671

20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 57,631

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $244,472

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 157,476

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201

4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 113,505

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 111,309

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 104,027

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279

8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 87,837

9. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 80,514

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 80,306

11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 79,110

12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 70,954

13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 69,042

14. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 58,551

15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 58,284

16. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 56,621

17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 55,594

18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 54,317

19. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 51,714

20. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 49,530