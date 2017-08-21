PRCA standings Aug. 19, 2017
August 21, 2017
2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $173,702
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 129,299
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 123,735
4. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 123,349
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,601
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 102,395
7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 92,263
8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 86,183
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 75,058
10. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 73,789
11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 68,368
12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 57,562
13. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 55,929
14. Curtis Cassidy, Canada 53,175
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 47,564
16. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 46,112
17. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 45,900
18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 44,966
19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 38,583
20. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 36,812
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $174,659
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 120,211
3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 101,845
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 92,075
5. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 88,391
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,078
7. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 87,644
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 81,327
9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 77,854
10. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
11. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 73,831
12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 72,178
13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 68,171
14. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 66,153
15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 66,115
16. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 62,313
17. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 61,800
18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,523
19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 56,575
20. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 52,402
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $141,452
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 99,769
3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 96,849
4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 87,831
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 84,484
6. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 80,199
7. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 78,807
8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 72,652
9. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 69,317
10. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 66,976
11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 60,272
12. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 60,245
13. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 58,604
14. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 55,935
15. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 54,348
16. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 54,151
17. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 53,211
18. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 53,120
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 52,243
20. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 52,058
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $112,808
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 107,739
3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 86,528
4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 80,310
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 77,554
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 74,538
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 71,993
8. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 70,549
9. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,248
10. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 65,573
11. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 65,479
12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 62,475
13. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 62,230
14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 60,423
15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 51,446
16. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 49,618
17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 48,943
18. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 48,482
19. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 47,659
20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 47,203
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $112,808
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 107,739
3. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 91,512
4. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 85,299
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 77,999
6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 77,358
7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,238
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 75,534
9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,549
10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 70,248
11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 69,814
12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 60,422
13. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 60,003
14. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 59,445
15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 56,350
16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 51,446
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 46,736
18. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 42,872
19. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,932
20. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 40,914
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $157,869
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 141,395
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 102,493
4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 101,362
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 84,186
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 83,613
7. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 80,450
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 73,282
9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 71,768
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 68,477
11. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 67,726
12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 67,402
13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 67,009
14. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 65,766
15. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 62,820
16. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 51,716
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 49,017
18. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 48,656
19. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
20. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 48,208
Tie-down Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $153,931
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 118,251
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 100,203
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 90,749
5. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 82,134
7. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 79,673
8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 77,319
9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 77,226
10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 72,161
11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 69,120
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 68,125
13. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 66,679
14. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 66,203
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 64,937
16. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 64,906
17. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 64,867
18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 64,540
19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 61,937
20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 57,289
Steer Roping
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $67,798
2. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 66,185
3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 65,461
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 60,505
5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 44,998
6. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 44,526
7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 38,777
8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,818
9. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 37,730
10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 37,095
11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,029
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,786
13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 35,187
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 32,064
15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 31,325
16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 29,755
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 29,497
18. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,495
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 26,163
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 21,084
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $209,973
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 165,647
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 123,618
4. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,766
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 94,380
6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 90,847
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 83,923
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 81,340
9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 80,883
10. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 78,975
11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 78,867
12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 74,293
13. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 72,841
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 71,716
15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 69,009
16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 63,490
17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 60,170
18. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 59,824
19. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 57,671
20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 57,631
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $244,472
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 157,476
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201
4. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 113,505
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 111,309
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 104,027
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279
8. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 87,837
9. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 80,514
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 80,306
11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 79,110
12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 70,954
13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 69,042
14. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 58,551
15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 58,284
16. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 56,621
17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 55,594
18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 54,317
19. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 51,714
20. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 49,530