Producers need to enroll farms into ARC and PLC 2017 contracts | TheFencePost.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Weld County USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Jeff Wilson reminds producers of the need to enroll farms into the Agriculture Risk Coverage or the Price Loss Coverage contracts.

Signup begins Nov. 1 and will continue until Aug. 1 annually. Although the choice between ARC and PLC is completed and remains in effect through 2018, producers must still enroll their farms annually by signing a contract in order to receive payments. The current market prices will most likely trigger payments for the 2016 crops that were harvested last year. If the market prices remain at current levels for 2017 crops that are currently growing and are soon to be planted, then payments could trigger for them, too.

If a farm is not enrolled during the 2017 enrollment period, producers on that farm will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs should crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program.

These two programs were authorized by the 2014 farm bill and offer a safety net to agricultural producers when there is a substantial drop in prices or revenues for covered commodities. Covered commodities include barley, corn, flaxseed, grain sorghum, oats, peanuts, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat. The deadline to enroll is Aug. 1, 2017. To schedule an appointment for enrollment, contact the Weld County FSA office by calling (970) 356-8097 extension 2.