Pruitt signs order to review WOTUS | TheFencePost.com

Pruitt signs order to review WOTUS

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has signed a document to be published in the Federal Register formally beginning a process of reviewing the Clean Water Rule, also known as the Waters of the United States rule.

Pruitt's action followed President Donald Trump's issuance of an executive order to begin the review.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Working Group said that pulling back on the rule will endanger drinking water for millions of people.