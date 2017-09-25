 Pumpkin Bread | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pumpkin Bread | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1/2 c. butter
2 eggs
1 c. pumpkin
1 2/3 c. flour
1 1/4 c. white sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 c. chopped walnuts

Combine the butter, eggs, 1/3 c. water and pumpkin, beat well.
Add sugar and mix well.
Combine flour, soda, spices and salt and stir into the pumpkin mixture, mix well.
Stir in the nuts.
Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan.

Go back to article