Pumpkin Bread | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1/2 c. butter

2 eggs

1 c. pumpkin

1 2/3 c. flour

1 1/4 c. white sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

Combine the butter, eggs, 1/3 c. water and pumpkin, beat well.

Add sugar and mix well.

Combine flour, soda, spices and salt and stir into the pumpkin mixture, mix well.

Stir in the nuts.

Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan.