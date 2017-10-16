 Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

Crust:
1 c. flour
3/4 c. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. chilled butter, diced
1 c. pecans
3/4 c. old-fashioned oats
Filling:
8 oz. cream cheese
3/4 c. pumpkin
1/2 c. sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 tbsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ginger
Topping
1 c. sour cream
2 tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Crust:
Process the first four ingredients; add and process pecans and oats.
Press 3 1/2 c. onto bottom of pan and bake 30 minutes.
Transfer remaining crumbs on baking sheet and bake about 12 minutes.
Filling:
Blend in processor until smooth.
Spread over crust and bake about 20 minutes.
Topping:
Mix and spread over hot filling and bake 5 minutes.
Sprinkle the remaining crumbs over topping, gently pressing into topping.
Cover and chill.

