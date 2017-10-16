Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

Crust:

1 c. flour

3/4 c. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 c. chilled butter, diced

1 c. pecans

3/4 c. old-fashioned oats

Filling:

8 oz. cream cheese

3/4 c. pumpkin

1/2 c. sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ginger

Topping

1 c. sour cream

2 tbsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Crust:

Process the first four ingredients; add and process pecans and oats.

Press 3 1/2 c. onto bottom of pan and bake 30 minutes.

Transfer remaining crumbs on baking sheet and bake about 12 minutes.

Filling:

Blend in processor until smooth.

Spread over crust and bake about 20 minutes.

Topping:

Mix and spread over hot filling and bake 5 minutes.

Sprinkle the remaining crumbs over topping, gently pressing into topping.

Cover and chill.