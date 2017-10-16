Pumpkin Cookies| Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 c. shortening

1 tsp. lemon extract

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 tsp. ginger

1 1/2 c. pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla

1 c. raisins

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

4 tsp. baking powder

1 c. chopped walnuts

2 1/2 c. flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cream sugar and shortening.

Add eggs, pumpkin, spices and flavoring.

Stir in flour, baking powder and salt.

Combine mixture with raisins and nuts; mix well.

Drop by teaspoon in a greased pan.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.