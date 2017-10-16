 Pumpkin Cookies| Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pumpkin Cookies| Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. shortening
1 tsp. lemon extract
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 tsp. ginger
1 1/2 c. pumpkin
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. raisins
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
4 tsp. baking powder
1 c. chopped walnuts
2 1/2 c. flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cream sugar and shortening.
Add eggs, pumpkin, spices and flavoring.
Stir in flour, baking powder and salt.
Combine mixture with raisins and nuts; mix well.
Drop by teaspoon in a greased pan.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

