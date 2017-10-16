Pumpkin Delight | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 29-oz. can pumpkin

1 tsp. salt

1 c. sugar

3 eggs

1 can evaporated milk

4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Yellow cake mix

1 1/2 sticks butter

1 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat together first six ingredients and pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan.

Sprinkle cake mix over pumpkin mixture.

Melt butter and drizzle over cake.

Sprinkle pecans over everything.

Bake for 50 minutes and serve with whipped cream.