 Pumpkin Delight | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Pumpkin Delight | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 29-oz. can pumpkin
1 tsp. salt
1 c. sugar
3 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Yellow cake mix
1 1/2 sticks butter
1 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat together first six ingredients and pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan.
Sprinkle cake mix over pumpkin mixture.
Melt butter and drizzle over cake.
Sprinkle pecans over everything.
Bake for 50 minutes and serve with whipped cream.

Go back to article