Pumpkin Pie | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 eggs, slightly beaten

3/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/4 tsp. cloves

1 3/4 c. pumpkin

1/2 tsp. salt

1 2/3 c. light cream

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Mix ingredients in order and pour into unbaked pie shell.

Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.