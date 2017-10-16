Pumpkin Pie Squares | Hannah Heath – Rapid City, S.D.

1 c. flour

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 c. pumpkin

2 eggs

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. chopped pecans

1/2 c. oatmeal

1/2 c. butter

1 can evaporated milk

1/3 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cloves

2 tbsp. butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix flour, brown sugar, oatmeal and butter together with beater on low until crumbly.

Press into a 9 x 13-inch ungreased pan and bake for 15 minutes.

Mix pumpkin, eggs, sugar, salt, milk, ginger, cinnamon and cloves together and pour over baked shell.

Return to oven and bake 20 minutes.

Mix brown sugar, pecans and butter together and pour over mixture.

Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Cool and cut into squares.