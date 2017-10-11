QuickBooks workshops set for Kimball, Chadron, Mullen, Valentine, Scottsbluff

The basics of QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers will be taught in a series of workshops in late October and November in Kimball, Chadron, Mullen, Valentine and Scottsbluff.

Jerry Terwilliger of the Center for Rural Affairs teaches the basics of desktop QuickBooks, focusing on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices, and run common reports.

Cost is $55 per participant, and the classes are limited to five participants per location.

These workshop are being offered by Nebraska Extension in collaboration with the Center for Rural Affairs Rural Enterprise Assistance Project and the SBA Women's Business Center.

Workshop locations, dates, times, and registration information:

Oct. 30, Kimball: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Kimball County Extension Office. To register call Aaron Berger (308) 235-3122.

Nov. 6, Chadron: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Dawes County Extension Office. To register call Jack Arterburn (308) 327-2312.

Nov. 15, Mullen: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., location TBD. To register call Bethany Johnston, (308) 645-2267.

Nov. 16, Valentine: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cherry County Extension Office. To register call Jay Jenkins, (402) 376-1850.

Nov. 27, Scottsbluff: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. To register call Jessica Groskopf, (308) 632-1247.