Ranch Potatoes | Gloria Girard – Hammond, Ind.

6-8 potatoes

1/2 c. sour cream

1 c. ranch dressing

1/4 c. cooked bacon, crumbled

2 tbsp. parsley

1 c. shredded cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook potatoes in salt water until tender.

Drain and set aside.

Combine other ingredients and toss gently with potatoes.

Place in a greased 9×13 baking dish and sprinkle with additional cheese.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.